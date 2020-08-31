Nearly 700 Ridgefield students choose remote option

Ridgefield schools are opening with fewer students, newer instructors, and emptier buses.

COVID-19 is the reason why the start of the 2020-21 school year is anything but usual.

Due to concerns about the coronavirus, nearly 15% (675) of the 4,621 public-school students registered in grades K-12 have chosen the remote-only option and will attend virtually through classroom live-streams.

In addition, 39 staff members have either retired or resigned since May 26, including 19 teachers and 14 paraeducators (who provide instruction under the direction and supervision of a certified teacher).

And approximately 1,475 students won’t be riding the bus at the beginning of the year.

With no previous school years to consider as reference points, school officials and board members at last Monday night’s Board of Education meeting could only accept the numbers as another novel development in the strange time of COVID-19.

“I really didn’t know what to expect,” said superintendent Susie Da Silva when asked whether the 675 students who are beginning the year remotely were more than she expected.

Another unknown is how long these numbers will last. With 72 hours notice, students can switch between fully remote learning and the district’s hybrid model, which splits each school into two groups and mixes in-person classes with remote learning. Students can also return to riding buses or deciding to stop riding them, more current staff might resign, and new staff could be hired to fill openings.

Even the district’s timeline is tentative. Students in grades K-8 are scheduled to move from the hybrid design to a five-day, in-person model after the first month of school, while high school students will remain in hybrid learning until the end of the first quarter (in November). But those dates could change if Ridgefield’s COVID-risk level rises from where it is now (low) to moderate or high.

School officials should find one positive in the numbers released Aug. 24: With nearly 700 students opting for temporary remote learning, COVID-19 safety protocols will likely be easier to follow in Ridgefield schools.

“It reduces the cohort size,” Da Silva said, referring to the two groups (A and B) that will take turns attending classes and learning online in two-week cycles as part of the hybrid model.

After telling the board that 1,475 students (including the 675 who are learning remotely) would not be using buses, Da Silva anticipated a response.

“You’re probably asking if we could reduce the number of buses,” she said. “At any time any one of those children, or all of them, could come back to accessing the school bus, so we have to have the school buses available.

“Based on our contract, we ask for so many buses each school year,” Da Silva added. “If we were to reduce those number of school buses and then say we want two of those back, we may not be able to get those back.

“While it does help for the purpose of reducing the number of children on a school bus ... it doesn’t really help us financially,” Da Silva continued. “The one area it could help us in, and it will help us in, is the need for [paid] bus monitors.”

Karen Dewing, the personnel director for Ridgefield public schools, began her presentation by saying that the district had nine unfilled vacancies for certified teachers.

“It is very typical that once we hit August, when a teacher resigns, they are required to give 30 days notice,” she said. “I have seen a daily increase in people resigning now, or retiring now, without wanting to give that 30-day notice because of their health concern; they’re not going to another district, which it makes it harder for me to require that they come [to teach in Ridgefield at the start of the school year].”

Asked if the 30-day notice was a contractual rule, Dewing said it was more of a courtesy.

“It is an unspoken rule right now among districts when you hit August ... another district would say I’m not going to hurt another district by taking their teacher at this time of year,” Dewing said. “So I can say you’re not allowed to start at that other district until [we’ve] hired a replacement or that 30 days has lapsed.

“It is much more difficult when someone says I just can’t work because I’m fearful for my health,” Dewing added. “So yes, they are supposed to give 30 days; it’s the obligation of how I can enforce it that is the difference.”

Several other teachers are also discussing a temporary leave of absence, according to Dewing.

“Those are not considered vacancies right now because they would not be vacating their position if they were granted such leave, and so we are looking at substitutes if possible,” she said. “A substitute does not necessarily mean that that person will not be certified.

“We are doing our best to make sure we have the most talented, appropriate person in our positions to start on Thursday,” added Dewing, who reported that the district has hired 12 new teachers and four new paraeducators for 2020-21.

Board member Sean McEvoy asked if the amount of resignations and retirements was extraordinary. “Is this list double, triple, 50% higher,” he said.

“Cumulatively ... we’re slightly higher,” Dewing answered. “What is different this year is the timing of when they come in. Normally I would have many of the retirements or resignations earlier. I’m getting them daily now, which is not typical.”