Nearly 2,000 trout for Goshen dam to go to 3 other waterways

GOSHEN, Vt. (AP) — Nearly 2,000 trout that were supposed to be stocked at Sugar Hill Reservoir in Goshen will be added to other waterways for fishing, the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department said.

The change in stocking is happening while safety enhancements are made to the reservior, also known as Goshen Dam, the department said this week.

The reservoir was expected to be stocked with 1,350 yearling and 450 two-year-old brook trout this month, said Shawn Good, the department’s fisheries biologist. The trout are now going into Lefferts Pond in Chittenden, Smith Pond in Pittsford, Silver Lake in Leicester, and Prentiss Pond in Dorset.

The reservoir is expected to be kept at a low water level for the rest of the year, he said.

The department is urging anglers to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus by staying home if they feel sick; traveling and fishing with only members of their household; maintaining a 6-foot distance from other people at boat ramps and shores; and avoiding congested areas like fishing platforms and docks.