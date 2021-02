BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A total of 69,786 people, or 9.5% of North Dakota's population, have received the full two-dose series of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data posted online Saturday.

The North Dakota Department of Health reports that 17.3% of the state’s population, or 126,570 people, received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.