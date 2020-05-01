Navajo Nation special session cancelled due to virus concern

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation Council scheduled for Friday has been cancelled so all of the Legislative Branch buildings can be disinfected and sanitized.

Council Speaker Seth Damon announced Thursday night that the move was made “out of an abundance of caution” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under Legislative Branch protocol, the first instance of a symptomatic report will automatically result in a further closure of program offices.

Roselyn Tso, director of the Navajo Area Office of the Indian Health Service, advised the Office of the Speaker late Thursday that all Legislative Branch employees should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

If any symptoms surface, Tso said that individual needs to go immediately to the nearest healthcare facility to undergo coronavirus testing and to self-quarantine until the results of the test are confirmed.

The Legislative Branch is comprised of 13 programs that have been operating on extremely limited office staff since March.

Damon said work will continue to move forward under expanded remote work plans with each of the programs.