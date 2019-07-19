Natural Ridgefield: McKeon Farm

Wildflowers at McKeon Farm. Wildflowers at McKeon Farm. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Natural Ridgefield: McKeon Farm 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ridgefield, CT, is known in the Northeast for its glorious trails and open spaces, but many Ridgefield residents have never experienced their beauty. Each month, we hope to introduce you to a different open space so that you can discover and explore these breathtaking spots.

McKeon Farm: Last month’s submission featuring Hemlock Hills garnered so much attention that we wanted to feature another one of our more well-known open spaces. McKeon Farm is a lovely property located at the intersection of Ridgebury Road and Old Stagecoach Road. The property consists of sweeping hillside meadows and forest which provide important habitat for a variety of birds, butterflies, flora, and fauna. There is a beautiful pollinator garden at McKeon Farm, as well as a walking trail which circles the property. Be on the lookout for some of the farm’s summer residents including an affable flock of sheep!

McKeon Farm is rich with history: In the late 1600s, it was granted by the colony to one of Connecticut’s early physicians. In 1781, French troops camped on the farm, and it’s believed that the first Catholic mass ever celebrated in Ridgefield took place on this very site. In 1938, the McKeons bought the land.

Lucky for us, the town purchased the property in 2002, and it is now a perfect place for a leisurely solo summer stroll, or a fun family outing. Access to the trail is at the cul de sac at the end of Lauzun Lane and along Old Stagecoach Road (GPS: 300 Lauzun Lane). McKeon Farm is another Ridgefield gem that is certainly worthy of a visit.

Daniel C. Levine