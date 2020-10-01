National Quilt Museum offering online subscriptions

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — The National Quilt Museum in western Kentucky is now offering online subscriptions.

Quilt Museum Digital was launched Tuesday as a way to reach quilting and fiber art enthusiasts around the world, museum CEO Frank Bennett told The Paducah Sun.

Bennett says he felt the move was necessary given the continuing safety protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic. The museum in Paducah is getting only about 40% of its normal visitors, he said.

“Museums have really had to pivot their model and a lot of them have gone to different variations of digital formats, offering things online that they haven’t done before to keep people engaged and, of course, we all need more revenue, as well," he said.

The subscription-based service starts out at $8 a month and includes videos of new exhibits as well as supplemental and exclusive materials, such as interviews with artists and curators.