National Park Service to help plan 8 local areas in 5 states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The National Park Service will provide consultants to help create eight parks and other recreation and conservation areas in Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Kentucky and Florida.

Agency official Deirdre Hewett says Park Service landscape architects and community planners work with local communities to help plan parks, trails, greenways and other open spaces.

In Mississippi, they’ll help the city of Marks redesign the park where Martin Luther King Jr. began the Poor People’s Campaign, leading a mule train to Washington in 1968.

In Opelika, Alabama, they’ll help create a master plan for Creekline Trails of Opelika.

In South Carolina, greenways will be built in Florence County. Kentucky will create the Ohio River Recreation Trail, while the Florida project will protect prehistoric Native American mounds at Chattahoochee and provide outdoor recreation opportunities.