National Federation of Independent Businesses endorses Hebert

On Sept. 28, the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) Connecticut PAC endorsed Bob Hebert for his candidacy for the Connecticut General Assembly in this November’s election.

The NFIB is the leading small-business association in the nation, with thousands of Connecticut members representing a cross-section of the state’s economy. For more than 75 years, NFIB has been advocating on behalf of America’s small and independent business owners, both in Washington, D.C. and all 50 state capitals. NFIB is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, and member-driven. Since its founding in 1943, NFIB has been exclusively dedicated to small and independent businesses and remains so today.

Senior Grassroots Manager, Elizabeth Parks said, “The NFIB CT PAC believes that you will be committed to the needs of thousands of Main Street small businesses and their employees in Connecticut when you are elected to serve in Hartford.” Wendy Traub, NFIB CT PAC Chair, added, “Thank you for standing with NFIB on the issues important to small business.”

Bob Hebert’s endorsement emphasizes his success as an experienced leader in building businesses and as a Ridgefield Selectman who helped lead the Reopen Ridgefield Task Force. With a 40-year career in banking and real estate finance, much of it as an entrepreneur helping businesses and creating jobs, Bob recognizes that small business owners need tax and regulatory stability to grow and thrive. “Communities thrive when their small businesses succeed,” said Bob. “I’m very pleased to have received the endorsement from the NFIB. It punctuates my professional history and my interest in helping small businesses flourish in Connecticut.”