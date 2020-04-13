National Charity League honors award recipients

The Ridgefield Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. (NCL) has announced the fourth annual awarding of the President’s Volunteer Service Award, a national award that recognizes community service and encourages citizens to live a life of service. As a certifying organization, NCL is able to acknowledge service both within and outside of NCL.

The 27 members honored volunteered in a range of activities including supporting Meals on Wheels, The Ridgefield Playhouse, Founders Hall, Ann’s Place, and ACT of CT. A dozen girls received the Presidential Gold Award for contributing over 100 community service hours, five girls received the Presidential Silver Award for contributing over 75 community service hours, and 10 Presidential Bronze Awards were given in recognition of over 50 community service hours. The combined number of hours for the group (toward activities inside and outside of NCL) is 3,097 hours, equal to 129 days or nearly four full months of service.

Congratulations to the recipients: Allyson Bell Bronze; Adeline Blandford Gold; Alexandra Costigan Bronze; Shea Coughlin Gold; Cameron Cummins Silver; Lily Daubenspeck Gold; Kathryn Fleming Gold; Tara Ford Silver; Sofia Garrett Bronze; Abby Gioffre Bronze; Zoe Gitlin Bronze; Annie Haughney Gold; Elizabeth Holloway Gold; Skylar Kleinman Gold; Allison Kramer Silver; Olivia Krause Silver; Elizabeth Kuhn Bronze; Abigail Lepanto Bronze; Eva Niemeyer Bronze; Maggie Rush Gold; Avery Siburn Gold; Alexis Steneken Bronze; Ava Steneken Silver; Lila Tantary Gold; IsabelVoellmicke Gold; Mary Whelan Gold; Hannah Zolotorofe Bronze.