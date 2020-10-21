National Charity League announces new membership campaign

NCL Nutmeg members Brenna Williams and Siri Sobocinski making toys for R.O.A.R.

National Charity League, Inc., a mother-daughter nonprofit volunteer organization, has announced the kickoff of its new membership campaign. The National Charity League is a nationwide organization comprised of mothers and daughters who come together in a commitment to community service, leadership development and enrichment through cultural experiences.

Currently, National Charity League has over 73,000 members in hundreds of chapters across the country. In 2019, NCL members contributed more than 2.7 million volunteer hours, impacting more than 4,000 local philanthropy partners. National Charity League is celebrating its 95th anniversary in 2020.

Ridgefield is the home of two chapters of National Charity League: the Ridgefield Chapter, founded in 1990, and the Nutmeg Chapter, founded in 2001. They support local philanthropies including SPHERE, Meals on Wheels, ROAR, the Woodcock Nature Center, the Ridgefield Thrift Shop, the Lounsbury House, Keeler Tavern, the Aldrich Museum and many others.

Grace Weber, executive director of Founders Hall, voices her gratitude for the year-round assistance the Ridgefield chapters of NCL offer:

“We couldn’t do it without you. The NCL mothers and daughters working together are the unsung heroes of Founders Hall events. You are the first to arrive and the last to leave a party; you are behind the scenes at all our events whether setting up, decorating, helping in the kitchen, or serving. Founders Hall members so enjoy the time they spend with you. It is such a delight to have your smiling faces and willing hands adding a perfect touch to our social events. But NCL does so much more for Founders Hall. You also call bingo, assist with classes and provide an unending supply of baked goods. We are all so grateful for your support and help. We are thrilled with this relationship and hope it continues to flourish for years to come!”

“Last year alone, our two chapters volunteered nearly 9,000 hours of service to 26 philanthropies in Ridgefield and adjacent communities,” Andrea Sica, president of the Nutmeg Chapter, and Kristi Wilkenloh, president of the Ridgefield Chapter, said in a joint statement. “We are so proud of our members for their enthusiasm and dedication and for the positive impact they have had on our community. We look forward to inviting new members to join us in our efforts to support our local philanthropies.”

To learn more, go to www.nationalcharityleague.org. There will be a Zoom informational meeting Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 7:30. To register for the call, or for more informatiuon, email nationalcharityleagueinfo@gmail.com. New mother-daughter teams must be residents of Ridgefield and daughters must, at a minimum, be entering 7th grade by fall 2021.