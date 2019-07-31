National Cathedral condemns Trump's 'racialized rhetoric'

Leaders of the U.S National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. are condemning what they call "the escalation of radicalized rhetoric" from U.S. President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON (AP) — In unusually forceful language, the leadership of the Washington National Cathedral is condemning what it called the "racialized rhetoric" of President Donald Trump.

The Tuesday statement isn't so much an appeal for Trump to retract or soften his statements as a call for the nation to reject them. It asks: "After two years of President Trump's words and actions, when will Americans have enough?"

The statement, issued in the name of three of the Episcopal cathedral's top leaders, came after a particularly inflammatory month for Trump.

He has publicly told four outspoken congresswomen — three of whom were born in the U.S. — to "go back" where they came from. He has also feuded with Rev. Al Sharpton, Rep. Elijah Cummings and called the city of Baltimore a "rodent-infested mess."