Nashville limits gatherings to 8 people amid virus surge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville is tightening restrictions to fight the surging coronavirus by limiting gatherings to eight people, Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday.

Cooper's office said the change effective Monday applies to public and private gatherings and aligns with the eight-person maximum dining party restriction at restaurants. Nashville’s gathering limit has been 25.

Restaurants and bars can host up to 100 patrons per floor and per outdoor seating area.

Cooper urged people to limit get-togethers to eight or only gather with one other family group. He said applications for events larger than the limitation over the next two weeks will get a stricter look.

Additionally, indoor extracurricular events for Nashville public schools will be paused, Cooper said.

As the pandemic escalates nationwide and throughout Tennessee, Nashville has surpassed its July peak in cases with a 14-day average of 390 cases a day, or a seven-day average of 58 new cases per 100,000 residents daily, which is almost five times higher than in September, Cooper said.

Nashville has 362 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up by more than 50% from Nov. 1, Cooper said. About one-third are from other counties, he added.

Statewide, the 7-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen from 2,226 on Nov. 4 to 4,546 on Wednesday.