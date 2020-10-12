Nashville investigating big worship event outside courthouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville officials are investigating a worship event outside the historic courthouse Sunday that packed together a big, largely unmasked crowd, despite rising new case counts of COVID-19 in Tennessee.

Nashville Health Department spokesperson Brian Todd says “appropriate penalties” will be pursued against the organizer, saying that person didn't submit an application to health officials or permit application to any Nashville department.

“We have worked very hard to slow the spread of COVID by taking a measured approach to protect the community,” Todd said in Monday’s statement. “The Health Department is very concerned by the actions that took place at the event and we are investigating and will pursue appropriate penalties against the organizer.”

Event leader Sean Feucht posted videos of the gathering on social media, calling it a protest. Feucht has been associated with similar gatherings elsewhere.

"We had THREE venue changes and so much resistance BUT THE CHURCH WILL NOT BE SILENCED!" Feucht tweeted Sunday about the Nashville event.

Nashville is limiting gatherings without city approval to 25 people. Approved events can occur at 30% capacity, with 500 people maximum and masks required.

Tennessee's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 1,354 on Sept. 27 to 1,929 as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in the state has risen from 22.71 on Sept. 27 to 27.14 on Sunday.

Late last month, Republican Gov. Bill Lee lifted social distancing guidelines on businesses and gatherings in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties.

The action notably did not apply to Tennessee’s six populous counties with locally run health departments, including Nashville.

Additionally, Lee did continue allowing all counties to decide whether to implement their own mask mandates.