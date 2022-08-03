Nashville council axes GOP convention bid; Milwaukee in line

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville's metro council has dealt a likely final blow to proponents of bringing the 2024 Republican National Convention to the city, leaving Milwaukee as the almost-certain winner to host the GOP's biggest party.
The council of the reliably Democratic city in a Republican southern state voted Tuesday night to spike a bill that would have set up a draft agreement for hosting the event. In the 40-person council, 10 members voted for convention deal and 22 voted against it.