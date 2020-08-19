Name released of man killed in fall at Indiana power plant

NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — A worker who died following an apparent fall at a Vectren power plant in southwestern Indiana has been identified by authorities as a 40-year-old man.

The Warrick County Coroner's office said Tuesday evening that Aaron Smith of Boonville died Monday from multiple blunt force trauma in his fall at the F. B. Culley Generating Station.

An internal Vectren investigation is underway to determine the cause of Smith's fatal fall at the power plant, where he worked some 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Evansville, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

The plant is located near the Ohio River city of Newburgh.

Vectren spokeswoman Natalie Hedde said the company wished to ”send our deepest condolences and prayers to his family and friends and all of our employees that worked with him as well.”