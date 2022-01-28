Nadal, Medvedev to meet in history-making Australian final JOHN PYE, AP Sports Writer Jan. 28, 2022 Updated: Jan. 28, 2022 9:20 a.m.
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Matteo Berrettini of Italy in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his semifinal against Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures to chair umpire Jaume Campistol during a break in his semifinal against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand return to Matteo Berrettini of Italy during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures as he argues with chair umpire Jaume Campistol during a break in his semifinal against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Matteo Berrettini of Italy reacts during his semifinal against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning the first set against Matteo Berrettini of Italy during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Apostolos Tsitsipas, father of Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece gestures as he watches his son play Daniil Medvedev of Russia in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
15 of15
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal is within one victory of a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title.
He’ll have to beat second-seedeed Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final on Sunday to make history. And Medvedev is chasing a piece of history of his own after beating Stefanos Tsitispas 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a heated semifinal on Friday. The U.S. Open champion is aiming to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament.