Kevin Hagen/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will send sheriff’s deputies to the homes or hotel rooms of all travelers coming from the United Kingdom to ensure they comply with the city’s two-week COVID-19 quarantine requirement, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

De Blasio announced the enforcement action amid concern about a new, fast-spreading strain of the virus that has been detected in the U.K. Airlines flying from London to New York agreed this week to test passengers before they board.