NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New York man faces sex trafficking charges for allegedly luring two minors to travel from Ohio to engage in sexual activities.

Berry Norman was scheduled to make an initial court appearance by videoconference Thursday afternoon. He is charged with attempted sex trafficking of a child and transporting minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in New Jersey. Each count carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison.