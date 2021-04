NEW YORK (AP) — An upstate New York man was denied bail on Monday after a judge rejected his lawyer’s arguments that he deserved a break for falling under the spell of former President Donald Trump in the siege at the U.S. Capitol.

Matthew Greene was charged last week with conspiracy and other counts in connection with the January riot. A federal indictment has accused the Syracuse man of being a member of a contingent of the Proud Boys extremist group that participated in the mob violence.