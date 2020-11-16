By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Nevada.
President
Joe Biden, Dem
U.S. House - District 1
Dina Titus (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 2
Mark Amodei (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 3
Susie Lee (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 4
Steven Horsford (i), Dem
Question - 1 - Reform Higher Ed Governance
No,
Question - 2 - Allow Same-Sex Marriage
Yes,
Question - 3 - Revise Bd of Pardons Conduct
Yes,
Question - 4 - Create List of Voter Rights
Yes,
Question - 6 - Increase Renewable Energy
Yes,
Supreme Court - SeatB
Kristina Pickering (i), NP
Supreme Court - SeatD
Douglas Herndon, NP
State Senate - District 1
Pat Spearman (i), Dem
State Senate - District 3
Chris Brooks (i), Dem
State Senate - District 4
Dina Neal, Dem
State Senate - District 5
Carrie Buck, GOP
State Senate - District 6
Nicole Cannizzaro (i), Dem
State Senate - District 7
Roberta Lange, Dem
State Senate - District 11
Dallas Harris (i), Dem
State Senate - District 15
Heidi Gansert (i), GOP
State Senate - District 18
Scott Hammond (i), GOP
State Senate - District 19
Pete Goicoechea (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 1
Daniele Monroe-Moreno (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 2
Heidi Kasama, GOP
State Assembly - District 3
Selena Torres (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 4
Richard McArthur, GOP
State Assembly - District 5
Brittney Miller (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 6
Shondra Summers-Armstrong, Dem
State Assembly - District 7
Cameron Miller, Dem
State Assembly - District 8
Jason Frierson (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 9
Steve Yeager (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 10
Rochelle Nguyen (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 11
Beatrice Duran (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 12
Susan Martinez (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 13
Tom Roberts (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 14
Maggie Carlton (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 15
Howard Watts (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 16
Cecelia Gonzalez, Dem
State Assembly - District 17
Claire Thomas, Dem
State Assembly - District 18
Venicia Considine, Dem
State Assembly - District 19
Annie Black, GOP
State Assembly - District 20
David Orentlicher, Dem
State Assembly - District 21
Elaine Marzola, Dem
State Assembly - District 22
Melissa Hardy (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 23
Glen Leavitt (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 24
Sarah Peters (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 25
Jill Tolles (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 26
Lisa Krasner (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 27
Teresa Benitez-Thompson (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 28
Edgar Flores (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 29
Lesley Cohen (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 30
Natha Anderson, Dem
State Assembly - District 31
Jill Dickman, GOP
State Assembly - District 32
Alexis Hansen (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 33
John Ellison (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 34
Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 35
Michelle Gorelow (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 36
Gregory Hafen (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 37
Andy Matthews, GOP
State Assembly - District 38
Robin Titus (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 39
Jim Wheeler (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 40
Philip O'Neill, GOP
State Assembly - District 41
Sandra Jauregui (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 42
Alexander Assefa (i), Dem