NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week The Associated Press Aug. 13, 2021 Updated: Aug. 13, 2021 2:54 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting from the South Court Auditorium at the White House complex in Washington to discuss the importance of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. On Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that $2.5 billion had been allocated toward a welcoming center for immigrants coming to the country illegally. The claims aren’t clear on the source of the supposed funding, but they imply a connection to a bipartisan infrastructure plan approved by the Senate on Tuesday. In fact, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed, the CBP projects funded by the bill did not include any “welcoming center.” The bill funds a range of infrastructure improvement projects at land ports of entry, including repairs, expansion and modernization of border facilities that, in some cases, have not been updated in decades. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 file photo, passengers line up outside the Spirit Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, as the company canceled more than half its schedule Tuesday. On Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that flights across the U.S. are backed up because pilots and crew are walking off boarded flights and refusing to take the mandated vaccine. But Spirit Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue Airways said that the early August delays and cancellations were a result of weather. Eugene Garcia/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - In this Sunday, July 18, 2021 file photo, smoke from wildfires is carried by winds, obscuring the view for visitors to the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. On Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting the Canadian province of Alberta lifted all COVID-19 restrictions after health officials couldn’t provide evidence in court that the virus exists. Alberta relaxed its restrictions because the province hit predetermined vaccination goals, not because of a court case. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Jeff McIntosh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this Tuesday, July 20, 2021 file photo, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., questions top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci during a committee hearing on COVID-19, on Capitol Hill in Washington. On Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting a photo shows Paul receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. But that New York Times photo was taken in February 2015 and shows the Republican senator receiving a hepatitis A booster shot. Paul has not received the COVID-19 vaccine. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:
