NM-Dem-House-3-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 3.

Sanchez Serna Tisdel Bernalillo 135 195 43 Colfax 260 225 45 Curry 180 118 67 Harding 12 15 2 LosAlamos 265 302 88 McKinley 685 576 148 Mora 582 127 10 Quay 88 105 35 RioArriba 3,978 932 95 Roosevelt 40 20 10 Sandoval 876 932 219 SanJuan 389 942 174 SanMiguel 771 450 39 SantaFe 1,684 1,797 402 Taos 814 201 136 Union 51 33 11 Totals 10,810 6,970 1,524

AP Elections 06-03-2020 18:00