By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 3.

Sanchez Serna Tisdel
Bernalillo 135 195 43
Colfax 260 225 45
Curry 180 118 67
Harding 12 15 2
LosAlamos 265 302 88
McKinley 685 576 148
Mora 582 127 10
Quay 88 105 35
RioArriba 3,978 932 95
Roosevelt 40 20 10
Sandoval 876 932 219
SanJuan 389 942 174
SanMiguel 771 450 39
SantaFe 1,684 1,797 402
Taos 814 201 136
Union 51 33 11
Totals 10,810 6,970 1,524

AP Elections 06-03-2020 18:00