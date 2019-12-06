NJ library hosts art exhibit featuring gun violence victims

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (AP) — A traveling art exhibit will bring the impact of gun violence to life at the Willingboro Public Library this December.

Souls Shot, a project that links fine artists with families and friends of victims of gun violence, will have its opening reception at the library on Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m. The art exhibit will be on display at the library for all of December.

The exhibit features portraits of gun violence victims created by fine artists. The artists meet with the families of the victims to learn about their lives.

“Our mission is to bring attention to and memorialize the lives lost and tragically altered due to gun violence. Portraits have the unique ability to call out the souls and profoundly affect those who see them,” stated the exhibit’s website.

Organizers from the Willingboro Social Action Network reached out to the art exhibits curator over the summer after some members attended the exhibit in Philadelphia, where it started.

“This exhibit is to raise our consciousness about preserving and protecting human life,” said Parkway Baptist Church Rev. Dr. Le’Roi Gill. “Our goal is to build more commitment and the call for the community to recommit themselves to dial back the violence and find ways to bring peace.”

Gill said the Willingboro Social Action Network was formed this June, after the church held a prayer vigil on National Anti-Gun Violence Day. It consists of the representatives from the NAACP Willingboro and Vicinity Branch, the Willingboro Community Development Corporation, Fighting 4 Youth and other local residents.

Gill said a father who lost his daughter to gun violence will speak at the exhibit’s opening reception.

“To put a human face on something inhuman,” Gill said. He added that gun violence affects everybody in the community, not just those who lose loved ones.

“Violence paralyzes us. It puts us in a constant state of fear. We should not live in fear,” Gill said.

The exhibit will be open to the public during the library’s hours: Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit and the opening reception are free.

Online: https://bit.ly/2RuvnoO