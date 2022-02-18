NJ Democrats, Republicans agree on new legislative map

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democrats and Republicans — in a departure from typical political tensions — came together Friday to agree to a new district map for the state Legislature through 2030.

The Apportionment Commission approved 40 newly drawn districts in a brief meeting at the statehouse Annex in Trenton. Republican Chairman Al Barlas and Democratic Chairman LeRoy Jones Jr. praised the process. The commission's 11th member, Judge Philip Carchman, said the two political leaders conducted the decennial process with civility.