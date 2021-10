CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol says a 38-year-old Dayton man was standing in the westbound travel lanes of U.S. Highway 50 when he was struck and killed by a car last week east on the east edge of Carson City.

The patrol said Monday investigators don’t know why Allen Lynch was standing on the highway Wednesday evening when he was hit by the 2006 Chevrolet Impala near the intersection of Deer Run Road south of Centennial Park.