NCL Ridgefield helps Housatonic Habitat Go Green with handmade holiday wrapping paper

Members of The National Charity League (NCL) of Ridgefield recently made hand-stamped craft paper, gift tags and bows for Housatonic Habitat for Humanity's "Wrapping for Habitat" fundraising event.

The National Charity League (NCL) of Ridgefield recently put their creative side to work to make hand-stamped craft paper, gift tags and bows for Housatonic Habitat for Humanity’s “Wrapping for Habitat” fundraising event. These wrapping supplies align with Habitat’s mission of recycling and re-use.

The mother-daughter teams from NCL participate every year in Habitat’s fundraising event which takes place from Dec. 1-24, at Macy’s in the Danbury Fair Mall. Volunteers wrap gifts purchased throughout the mall in return for a donation to Housatonic Habitat. Individuals and groups interested in volunteering should contact info@housatonichabitat.org.

Housatonic Habitat for Humanity focuses on making a difference in the lives of qualified working families by promoting financial stability and self-sufficiency through ownership of affordable homes. Households often consist of those who have limited assets and who have jobs that also have income caps. For more information, visit housatonichabitat.org or facebook.com/danburyrestore/.