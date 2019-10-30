https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/NCL-Ridgefield-chapter-holds-membership-drive-14575209.php
NCL Ridgefield chapter holds membership drive
Photo: Contributed Photo.
National Charity League, Inc. (NCL) Ridgefield Chapter will hold a prospective new member informational meeting on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 7-8 p.m. at Keeler Tavern. All mother/daughters (entering grades 7-10 next fall) are welcome to attend to learn more about NCL Ridgefield Chapter.
NCL is a nonprofit organization of mother and daughter members across America. The mission of NCL is to foster mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences.
For more information, contact Julie Petroccio at javenus1@aol.com or Tara Schuster, taraschuster6@gmail.com.
View Comments