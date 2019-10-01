NCL Ridgefield Chapter hosts ‘Buddy Breakfast’

National Charity League (NCL) Ridgefield Chapter's hosted an annual breakfast for the class of 2022 and class of 2025 in September. Photo: Contributed Photo

On Saturday, Sept. 14, the National Charity League (NCL) Ridgefield Chapter held their annual Pajama Buddy Breakfast at Ballard Park.

The class of 2022 and class of 2025 met in the park with clues and games for the newest members of the chapter, middle schoolers, to figure out and find their high school “buddy.” This was followed by a scavenger hunt and breakfast to get to know their “buddies” better.

The annual event will initiate a mentor/mentee relationship while the middle schoolers kick off and navigate their NCL experience and also enter high school in a couple years. Hot chocolate helped to provide a warm welcome for the sleepy girls, and a fun time was had by all.