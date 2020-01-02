NCL Nutmeg Chapter to host prospective member meeting on Jan. 8

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close NCL Nutmeg Chapter to host prospective member meeting on Jan. 8 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Nutmeg Chapter of the National Charity League will host an information session for prospective members at 7 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2020 at The Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (132 Main Street). All current 6th grade girls and their Mothers are invited to attend to learn more about NCL Nutmeg and the special opportunities it provides. Additional openings may be available for girls currently in grades 7 through 9, as well.

Through NCL Nutmeg Chapter, girls in grades seven through 12 (admission in grade 6), together with their mothers, participate in community service, leadership development and cultural activities. The National Charity League, Inc. (NCL, Inc.) is a non-profit national organization of mother and daughter members in Chapters across the United States.

For more information, contact Connie Marsala or Anju Ahuja via email at membershipnutmeg@nclonline.org For additional information about NCL Nutmeg, visit the chapter website at nutmeg.nationalcharityleague.org