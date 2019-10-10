NCL Nutmeg Chapter seeks mothers and daughters

The Nutmeg Chapter of the National Charity League hosted its chapter-wide fall kick-off event on Sunday, Sept. 15. Member mothers and daughters gathered under a perfect sunny blue sky for a picnic breakfast at the Ridgefield Recreation Center. Through NCL Nutmeg Chapter, girls in seventh grade through senior year in high school, together with their mothers, participate in community service, leadership development and cultural activities.

The Nutmeg Chapter (Ridgefield, CT) of the National Charity League will host an information session for prospective members at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 at the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, 132 Main Street. All current sixth grade girls and their mothers are invited to attend to learn more about NCL Nutmeg and its special opportunities. Additional openings may be available for girls currently in seventh through ninth grade, as well.

Through NCL Nutmeg Chapter, girls in seventh grade through senior year in high school (admission in sixth grade), together with their mothers, participate in community service, leadership development and cultural activities. The National Charity League, Inc. is a nonprofit national organization of mother and daughter members in chapters across the United States.

For more information, contact Connie Marsala or Anju Ahuja via email at membershipnutmeg@nclonline.org. For additional information about NCL Nutmeg, visit nutmeg.nationalcharityleague.org.