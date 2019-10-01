The Nutmeg Chapter of the National Charity League hosted its chapter-wide fall kick-off event on Sunday, Sept. 15. Member mothers and daughters gathered under a perfect sunny blue sky for a picnic breakfast at the Ridgefield Recreation Center. Through NCL Nutmeg Chapter, girls in seventh grade through senior year in high school, together with their mothers, participate in community service, leadership development and cultural activities. To learn more, visit the NCL Nutmeg Chapter website at nutmeg.nationalcharityleague.org