NCL Nutmeg Chapter hosts ‘Love Your Heart’ event

From left to right: Event Co-Chair Kim Winkeleer, Cardiologist Dr. Mina Owlia, AHA Go Red Ambassador Ms. Selina Santos, and Event Co-Chair, Lynn Isaac.

The Nutmeg Chapter of the National Charity League (NCL) hosted an evening dedicated to Women’s Heart Health on Oct. 28 at Scott’s Ridge Middle School in Ridgefield.

The “Love Your Heart” event was organized in support of National Charity League, Inc.’s National Philanthropy Initiative partnership with the American Heart Association (AHA). Approximately 300 NCL mothers and daughters attended the evening, focused on women’s heart health, healthy living and positive lifestyle change.

The evening’s featured speakers included Ms. Selina Santos of Wilton, an American Heart Association Go Red Ambassador, who shared her amazing cardiac journey with attendees, as well as a presentation by Dr. Mina Owlia, a Cardiologist at Stamford Health, who highlighted the importance of advocating for your health, eating well, exercising, and knowing your numbers.