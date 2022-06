RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for trying to buy firearms on behalf of gang members who she helped sell drugs, according to a federal prosecutor.

U.S. Attorney Michael F. Easley Jr. said in a news release that Vernisha Suggs, 35, of Rocky Mount, who pleaded guilty to multiple charges in February, was sentenced Thursday to 71 months in prison.