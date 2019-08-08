NC town awarded for promoting monarch butterfly population

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina town is being recognized for its commitment to preserving monarch butterflies.

Wake Forest announced Wednesday that it the recognition was awarded by Monarch City USA, a nonprofit organization that promotes the species and recognizes areas that work on recovering butterfly populations.

The nonprofit group says that the butterflies rely on milkweed and nectar plants. The butterfly's population has declined as the plants have dwindled.

Wake Forest, which is northeast of Raleigh, features the plants that attract the butterflies at E. Carroll Joyner Park.

The town has installed signs that identify the butterfly habitat and one noting Wake Forest's designation as a "Monarch Town USA." The nonprofit says it's the first in the state to receive the designation.