NC parents' bill that bars K-3 LGBTQ issues clears panel

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Republican measure supporters say would empower North Carolina parents to better monitor their children's public school education — and also would bar K-3 class curriculum from addressing LGBTQ issues — received approval Wednesday from a state Senate committee.
The bill, which wades into other contentious issues around pronouns for children and their medical treatment without parental consent, received criticism from some who said GOP colleagues are wrongly interfering in the classroom. They said the measure contained items reminiscent of a recently approved Florida law that critics have dubbed the “Don't Say Gay” bill.