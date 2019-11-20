NC highway contractor fined $30K per day for unfinished work

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An Interstate 77 toll lane contractor is being fined $30,000 per day for unfinished work in North Carolina.

The Charlotte Observer reports the ongoing fines from Nov. 1 through Tuesday total $570,000. The project’s developer, I-77 Mobility Partners, and primary contractor, Sugar Creek Construction, were supposed to finish the project by Oct. 31. Failure to do so resulted in a $10,000 daily fine for each of the project’s three segments.

Construction on the $647 million toll lane project started in 2015. The last stretch of the 26-mile project opened to traffic on Nov. 16.

State Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jennifer Thompson says unfinished work includes noise walls and paving. Mobility Partners’ director of corporate affairs, Jean Leier, said such work is completed as weather permits.

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com