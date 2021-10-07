NC child care centers can seek virus grants from $800M pool

CARRBORO, N.C. (AP) — Child care providers in North Carolina can begin applying next week for $805 million in grants designed to help them with payroll, capital improvements and training as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced the start of North Carolina Child Care Stabilization Grants while visiting a Carrboro school on Thursday. The money, which originates from American Rescue Plan Act funds approved by Congress earlier this year, will help with recruitment and retention within early childhood centers at a time of great need for families.