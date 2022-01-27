NATO back in its comfort zone after the chaos of Afghanistan LORNE COOK, Associated Press Jan. 27, 2022 Updated: Jan. 27, 2022 10:27 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, participates in a media conference with Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, and Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde, right, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. NATO is right back in its element. As tensions mount with Russia, the world's biggest military organization is focused on security: defending the territory of its 30 member countries. That involves deterring any attempt to destabilize countries on its eastern flank: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. Olivier Matthys/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this photo provided by Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense, a Belgium Air Force F-16 fighter jet participate in NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission operate in Lithuanian airspace, on, Jan. 25, 2022. As tensions build with Russia, NATO is focused on defending its 30 member countries. The world's biggest military organization doesn't do sanctions; it does security. That means deterring any attempt to destabilize members on its eastern flank like Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. NATO stands ready to beef up its defenses there should Russia invade Ukraine. (Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 In this photo provided by Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense, a Danish Royal Air Force F-16 fighter jet stand on the tarmac after landing at the Siauliai airbase, some 230 km (144 miles) east of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. As tensions build with Russia, NATO is focused on defending its 30 member countries. The world's biggest military organization doesn't do sanctions; it does security. That means deterring any attempt to destabilize members on its eastern flank like Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. NATO stands ready to beef up its defenses there should Russia invade Ukraine. (Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO is right back in its element. As tensions mount with Russia, the world’s biggest military organization is focused on security: defending the territory of its 30 member countries. That involves deterring any attempt to destabilize countries on its eastern flank like Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.
Members of the U.S.-led alliance have diverse interests in their dealings with Russia, and in their dealings with the current focus of President Vladimir Putin’s ire — Ukraine. But NATO is not riven by business, political and energy concerns in the same way the European Union is. It does not do sanctions.