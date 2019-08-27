NAMI offers free class for parents of children with emotional challenges

NAMI offers a free class for parents and caregivers of children and teens, under the age of 18, with emotional or behavioral difficulties. NAMI offers a free class for parents and caregivers of children and teens, under the age of 18, with emotional or behavioral difficulties. Photo: NAMI Southwest CT. Photo: NAMI Southwest CT. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close NAMI offers free class for parents of children with emotional challenges 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Southwest CT offers a free six-session educational program for parents and caregivers of children and teens, under the age of 18, with emotional or behavioral difficulties beginning Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6:30 p.m., at First Congregational Church, 103 Main St., Ridgefield. The class is taught by a trained team of volunteers with lived experience.

Attendees will learn facts about mental health conditions and how best to support their child at home, school, and when getting medical care.

Registration is required. Contact Karen at namisouthwestct@gmail.com or 203-984-8329.