N.H. to receive $28M in federal funding for opioid crisis

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire will over just $28 million in federal funds to support the substance abuse crisis, according to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.

The senators announced Friday that the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will provide State Opioid Response grants to New Hampshire in 2020, WMUR-TV reported.

A new provision authored by Shaheen will allow the funds to be applied to treat patients with meth and cocaine dependency.

According to the data used by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to determine grant funding, New Hampshire had 35.8 drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents in 2018 and 37 deaths per 100,000 in 2017.

Shaheen’s office said New Hampshire has received about $92 million since 2016.