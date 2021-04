WASHINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina woman was sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release for production and distribution of child pornography, an assistant U.S. Attorney said.

Alyson Brooke Saunders, 25, of Greensboro, pleaded guilty in November to production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.