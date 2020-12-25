N Carolina health system scrutinized over vaccine priority

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina health care system said it is delaying COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for next month after a controversy arose over who would get the initial round of doses.

Atrium Health said up to 97 vaccination appointments slated for January have been canceled, The Charlotte Observer reported. The action followed a report by several Charlotte television stations which cited a tweet by Atrium social media manager Katie McKiever saying she had scheduled her first vaccine appointment for early January.