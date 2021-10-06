N. Carolina charter school under fire for teacher's comments

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A teacher has resigned from a North Carolina charter school after telling Black students in her class that if not for the Constitution, they would be her “field slaves,” a comment that one parent said brought attention to other racist incidents at the school.
Winterville Charter School sent a memo which also referred to “racially insensitive words” being used by children in the class without any action from the teacher. That teacher, according to the memo from principal Annastasia Ryan, “was supported in turning in her resignation and will not be returning on campus,” WITN-TV reported.