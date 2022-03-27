'My personal tragedy': Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa YESICA FISCH and CARA ANNA, Associated Press March 27, 2022 Updated: March 27, 2022 2:52 a.m.
ODESA, Ukraine (AP) — The Black Sea port of Odesa is mining its beaches and rushing to defend its cultural heritage from a feared Mariupol-style fate in the face of growing alarm that the strategic city might be next as Russia attempts to strip Ukraine of its coastline.
The multi-cultural jewel, dear to Ukrainian hearts and even Russian ones, would be a hugely strategic win for Russia. It is the country’s largest port, crucial to grain and other exports, and headquarters for the Ukrainian navy.
YESICA FISCH and CARA ANNA