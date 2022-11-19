Mussels help clean up Chesapeake Bay

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (AP) — It was only 3 inches long but one of the little James Spinymussels that moved from Charles City County far up the James River to Scottsville this summer can filter up to 15 gallons of water a day.
That’s a volume of water roughly a thousand times the size of that mussel, one of nearly 1,300 shipped from the Harrison Lake National Fish Hatchery this summer — and it’s why environmentalists now see the small shellfish as big helpers in their efforts to clean up the Chesapeake Bay.