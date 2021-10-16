Muslims, Hindus protest amid communal violence in Bangladesh Oct. 16, 2021 Updated: Oct. 16, 2021 10:56 a.m.
1 of6 Muslims lock hands during a protest over an alleged insult to Islam, outside the country’s main Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Thousands of Muslims protested in Bangladesh’s capital on Saturday for what they perceived as an image insulting Islam that had gone viral over social media. About 10,000 Muslims joined a peaceful protest under the banner of Islami Andolon Bangladesh as they took to the streets outside the country’s main Baitul Mukarram Mosque in downtown Dhaka. Abdul Goni/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Muslims participate in a protest over an alleged insult to Islam, outside the country’s main Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Thousands of Muslims protested in Bangladesh’s capital on Saturday for what they perceived as an image insulting Islam that had gone viral over social media. About 10,000 Muslims joined a peaceful protest under the banner of Islami Andolon Bangladesh as they took to the streets outside the country’s main Baitul Mukarram Mosque in downtown Dhaka. Abdul Goni/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Police clash with Muslim devotees during a protest over an alleged insult to Islam, outside the country’ main Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Friday’s chaos in Dhaka followed reported incidents of vandalism of Hindu temples in parts of the Muslim-majority Bangladesh after photographs of a copy of the Holy book Quran at the feet of of a Hindu Goddess went viral on social media in a temple at Cumilla district in eastern Bangladesh. Mahmud Hossain Opu Show More Show Less
5 of6 Smoke from teargas rise after police clashed with Muslim devotees during a protest over an alleged insult to Islam, outside the country’ main Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Friday’s chaos in Dhaka followed reported incidents of vandalism of Hindu temples in parts of the Muslim-majority Bangladesh after photographs of a copy of the Holy book Quran at the feet of of a Hindu Goddess went viral on social media in a temple at Cumilla district in eastern Bangladesh. Mahmud Hossain Opu Show More Show Less
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Protests erupted for a second day in Bangladesh's capital on Saturday, amid a wave of violence against local Hindus following a viral social media image perceived as insulting to the country's Muslim majority.
Some 10,000 protesters — many of them carrying banners of Islamist political parties — took to the streets outside the main mosque of the capital, Dhaka, a day after demonstrations on the same site ended in clashes with police.