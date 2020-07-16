Music at the Museum kicks off Sunday

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&C) and Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra (RSO) present Music at the Museum, a free outdoor summer concert series starting Sunday, July 19, at 4:30 p.m.

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) and Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra (RSO) present a summer series of diverse, casual weekend performances outdoors on the grounds of KTM&HC.

The music will be held on the patio of the Museum’s Visitor Center at 152 Main Street in Ridgefield, an outdoor venue for local artists to play informally this summer. Performers include musicians from the RSO, along with other local artists and bands.

Shere Kahn kicks off the series Sunday, July 19, at 4:30 p.m. with their own brand of funk/rock. The band features Mike McNamara, music teacher at Ridgefield High School; Greg DiMiceli, drums; Lucas Gould, bass; Andrew Beals, sax; and Jamie Finegan, keyboards.

“We think this is a great opportunity for musicians, who can’t play indoor venues right now, to perform,” said RSO Executive Director Laurie Kenagy. “It is also a wonderful way to take advantage of the warm weather to invite people to enjoy live music safely, and at a social distance.”

Hildi Grob, executive director at KTM&HC, added, “We’re excited to collaborate with the RSO on this program to culturally enrich Ridgefield’s summer of 2020! Inspired by the success of Make Music Day back in June, we wanted to continue to be able to offer musicians a chance to perform live outdoors on our historic grounds. We ask anyone attending to please adhere to the posted COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing, face coverings and one-way traffic.”

The full line up of performers includes:

July 26, 3 p.m. — Paula Gallo & The 5 O’Clocks, original music, as well as the band’s own arrangements of popular songs.

Aug. 2, 3 p.m. — Eric Christensen, folk/rock guitar.

Aug. 9, 3 p.m. — The Cara Quartet — RSO musician & friends (classical flute & strings quartet).

Aug. 16, 2 p.m. — Angry O’Haras, bluegrass/acoustic/ alternative.

Aug. 23, 3 p.m. Peter Wikul Quartet (jazz quartet).

Aug. 29, 3 p.m. — Gold Coast Brass — RSO musicians & friends (classical and popular brass quintet).

KTM&HC is COVID-19 certified according to state guidelines for Museums. Currently, only the outdoor grounds are open, including the gardens and self-guided walking tour (no Museum tours are currently offered). Visitors must follow posted guidelines for social distancing, face coverings or masks, and one-way traffic. Performers are exempt from wearing a mask when they are performing and are at least 12 feet away from the nearest person. There are no public restrooms.

For more information, visit keelertavernmuseum.org, ridgefieldsymphony.org, @KeelerTavernMuseum on Facebook and Instagram, and @KeelerTavern on Twitter.