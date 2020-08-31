Music Mondays, Game Day Fridays underway at Founders Hall

Founders Hall logo Founders Hall logo Photo: Contributed / Founders Hall Photo: Contributed / Founders Hall Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Music Mondays, Game Day Fridays underway at Founders Hall 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Our new outdoor events are underway — Music Mondays and Game Day Fridays. We hope to see many members at these events, not only because we have missed their presence since we closed in March, but because attending these events is a healthy endeavor, especially during this pandemic.

Music Mondays take place every Monday, through mid-October, except for Labor Day. Game Day Fridays are held every Friday, through mid-October.

It seems like common knowledge that music makes you feel good, but it is gratifying to know that research backs this up. At least three studies found that music, particularly live music, has a positive effect on mental health and well-being. A 2016 study published in the journal Public Health found that seeing a live music performance can reduce levels of the stress hormones cortisol and cortisone. Another 2016 study, published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, looked at older adults specifically and found that listening to music has a range of benefits, including reduction in stress, better quality sleep and a more positive mood. A UK study found that live music is correlated with feelings of well-being and self-worth.

So, without a doubt, music is beneficial. Toss in fresh air and opportunities to interact with other people — even at a distance — and Music Monday is a strong antidote to a pandemic.

We are grateful to The Greens at Cannondale and Wilton Meadows for supporting these events.

Seating is limited, so please call to reserve your spot — 203-431-7000. Visit founders-hall.org, to check the schedule.