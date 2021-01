PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Berkshire Museum hopes to fully reopen this summer with a new look financed by proceeds from the controversial sale of several pieces of artwork.

A new sewer line, a nearly-complete freight elevator and waterproofing of the museum building are part of the upgrades, which also include adding “pocket” galleries, new restrooms, oak flooring and improved LED lighting on the second floor, The Berkshire Eagle reported.