Museum and history center receives grant for digital programming

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) has received a Quick Grant from Connecticut Humanities (CT Humanities) to help with the nonprofit’s digital programming. Due to its inability to open its doors to the public during the outbreak of COVID-19, KTM&HC plans to hire a professional videographer to continue bringing what it called critical aspects of its programs to its core audiences.

The Quick Grant funding is earmarked for the filming of three projects:

1) The play, Sisters, dealing with issues of race and privilege as well as the ownership and economics of enslaved people;

2) The award-winning #HandsOnHistory exhibition, and;

3) Various school programs for the digital classroom.

KTM&HC, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit museum and history center, relies on multiple revenue streams, including grants, annual fundraisers, museum admissions, programming fees, revenues from school programs, ticket sales for community events, and private event rentals.

“Connecticut Humanities’ COVID-19 Quick Grants help organizations like Keeler Tavern Museum continue to best serve their community’s needs during the pandemic,” said CT Humanities’ manager of grants and programs, Scott Wands. “This award will enable the museum to have important community conversations on race and privilege, as well as provide access to school programs for the digital classroom.”

“The coronavirus pandemic has necessitated the creation and distribution of digital content for all types of audiences,” added KTM&HC executive director Hildegard Grob. “Videos are one of the premier means of providing content in a digital format. We have pivoted all school programs to an online format. The same holds true for most of our public programming given the uncertainty around physical attendance of on-site programs. We are grateful to CT Humanities for helping us make this necessary shift by hiring a professional videographer.”